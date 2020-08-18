As per a report from Goal, Liverpool starlet Ben Woodburn is wanted on loan by League One pair Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

After failing to win a spot in the Championship last season, both Portsmouth and Ipswich Town will be hoping to mount a serious charge for promotion again this season.

Both clubs have already made recruitments and now, it is rumoured that both Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are eyeing a loan move for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn.

As per a report from Goal, Liverpool will look to find the youngster a new loan club for next season and he is also said to have suitors in the Dutch Eredivisie. So, if both Portsmouth and Ipswich Town want a deal, they will have to fend off interest from elsewhere to get it done.

Woodburn’s stint with Oxford United started off promisingly but a foot injury hindered his involvement heavily. In total, he played in 16 games across all competitions, finding the back of the net once and laying on a decent five assists.

Woodburn, 20, has been seen as one of Liverpool’s hottest prospects since making his breakthrough as a youngster. He has played 11 times for their senior side, scoring one goal since making his debut in the 2016/17 campaign.

The 10-cap Wales international has also picked up senior experience on loan with Sheffield United as well as with Oxford.

With another loan move on the horizon, it will be interesting to see where Woodburn ends up spending the campaign. Ipswich Town and Portsmouth fans, would you welcome a loan move for Woodburn? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Portsmouth news, one of the club’s rumoured targets has commented on transfer speculation surrounding his name – find out what he had to say here.

Would you welcome a loan move for Woodburn?