West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field is in demand from a host of EFL clubs this summer according to the Express & Star.

Field spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic but struggled with injuries throughout the campaign.

The 22-year-old is now back at the Hawthorns but there is real uncertainty hanging over his future with the decision of whether he remains with his boyhood club or leaves for pastures new.

Field is believed to be keen to remain with West Brom but is aware that his first-team opportunities may be limited with Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers almost certainties to start next season.

West Brom are also in discussions with Filip Krovinovic in regards to bringing him back to the Hawthorns after a successful loan spell and Slaven Bilic has already admitted that re-signing him is a priority.

Rekeem Harper is another youngster who has come through the academy ranks and would most likely be battling with Field for a midfield slot.

Another loan move for Field, perhaps to a club in the top half of the Championship could be a smart move with him being able to get regular first-team football which it appears unlikely he will get at the Hawthorns at this stage.

Field is believed to have a host of admirers in the EFL and could be a man in demand this summer should West Brom decide to allow him to leave the club whether that be for a loan spell or for a permanent move away.

Should Sam Field stay at West Brom next season?