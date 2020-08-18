Brentford are interested in Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci, as detailed in a report by Goal.

The left-back could be sold by the Premier League champions on a permanent basis this summer and is on the radar of the Bees.

Larouci, who is 19 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Anfield meaning the Reds may seek to cash in on him.

Brentford are gearing up for another season in the Championship and are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Play-Off final last term.

Larouci would be a decent long-term option for Thomas Frank’s side and would be a shrewd replacement for Rico Henry if he leaves the London club in this transfer window.

The Algerian full-back started his career at French side Le Havre and was snapped up by Liverpool three years ago. He has since regularly played for the Reds at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Larouci started training with their first-team last summer and made two appearances in the FA Cup last season against Everton and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

Brentford’s transfer policy has been the reason behind their success in the second tier over recent seasons and they may see the Liverpool youngster as one of their next coups.

Lacouri faces a tough ask in ever breaking into the Reds’ senior side so a move away now to the Bees could be beneficial to his career.

In other Brentford news, they are after Amiens forward Saman Ghoddos, as covered by The72.

Should Brentford target Larouci?