Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield Town are all in pursuit of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo according to Goal.

The 23-year-old looks set for another spell away from Anfield whether that be on a loan deal or a permanent move to another club.

Depending on the valuation of Ojo, it remains to be seen whether the Championship trio would be able afford the youngster or if they would look to bring him in on loan.

Back in 2018, Ojo signed a five-year-deal with the Reds meaning it’s unlikely that they would be willing to allow him to leave on the cheap and would demand a sizeable fee for the winger.

Ojo spent time on loan at Scottish Premiership side Rangers last season but struggled as he scored just one league goal in 19 appearances. He did provide five assists for the SPL giants but there has been little speculation of Steven Gerrard’s side looking to bring him back to the club.

For one of the Championship clubs to sign him on a permanent basis may represent a gamble considering his lack of real experience at such a high level.

Forest will be eager to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of another season in the Championship following their disappointing end to the campaign as they missed out on the play-off places.

Both Reading and Huddersfield will be hoping to push further up the table next season and avoid any dangers of relegation and Ojo could be a real a talent at Championship level and just the kind of player they are looking for.

