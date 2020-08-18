Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis is joining French side Amiens, as per a report by Courrier Picard.

He has been on Luton Town’s radar this summer, as previously reported by The72, but is now moving to France.

Amiens will be playing their football in Ligue 2 next season after being relegated from the top flight this past campaign.

Lewis, who is 20 years old, is being allowed to leave Liverpool for more opportunities with his pathway into their first-team blocked by an abundance of talent. He is poised to join Amiens on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

The full-back only signed a new long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp’s men in February 2019 but is now moving on from his boyhood club. He joined the Reds in 2005 and has since risen up through their youth ranks.

The ex-England Under-20 international made his first and only senior appearance for the current Premier League champions in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town last season.

He emerged on Luton’s radar earlier in the transfer window as the Hatters look to strengthen their squad ahead of another year in the Championship. Nathan Jones managed to keep the Bedfordshire club up against the odds after returning to the club during lockdown.

Lewis won’t be moving to Kenilworth Road and they will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

He will be hoping to help Amiens return to Ligue 1 at the first time of asking next season.

Disappointed to miss out on Lewis, Luton fans?