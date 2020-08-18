Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has revealed that they are the only club to have made an official bid for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White in an interview for The Athletic.

The Yorkshire giants have had bids of £18million and £22.5million rejected and then proceeded to offer a third amount of £30million which was also rebuffed by the Seagulls although Hay has stated that £22million is the highest offer Brighton have received.

Leeds are eager to add defenders to their ranks with Liam Cooper their only fit senior centre-back with Gaetano Berardi out for around nine months with a knee injury.

White was on loan at Elland Road last term and was one of the best players in the Championship with his performances attracting the attention of the likes of Liverpool and other top-flight elite clubs.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bring White back to the club but have so far failed in their attempts to entice Brighton to sell the youngster.

The fact that Leeds are the only club to have made a bid will be a boost with it looking like they are the only side in the running and will maybe give them a better chance of landing their man.

Leeds will surely be looking to make another bid for White with the 22-year-old having been instrumental in their promotion success with his versatility also a real advantage for the side.

White played primarily in central defence but also filled in for Kalvin Phillips as a defensive midfielder when called upon and did so seamlessly.

It appears that this transfer saga could rumble on through the next couple of months but Leeds will be hopeful of securing a deal.

Would Ben White be a good signing for Leeds United?