Coventry City and Bolton Wanderers are interested in bringing Graham Carey back to the UK this summer, as per a report by Coventry Live (originally from Bulgarian news outlet TopSport).

Dundee United are also being linked with a move for the CSKA Sofia midfielder.

Carey, who is 31 years old, made the surprise move to Bulgaria last summer and has since played 35 games for the First League side, chipping in with five goals. He still has a year left on his contract there.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent four years at Plymouth Argyle from 2015 to 2019 and was a key player for them. He scored 49 goals in 200 games for the Pilgrims.

Carey started his career at Shelbourne before leaving for Celtic as a youngster in 2005. He went onto play once for their first-team before loan spells away at Bohemians, St Mirren and Huddersfield Town.

He then joined St Mirren permanently in 2011 and had a further spell in Scotland at Ross County before moving to Plymouth.

Coventry are gearing up for their upcoming Championship season and are in the hunt for more signings. They have signed six players since their promotion from League One.

League Two side Bolton have also been credited with an interest in Carey, though luring him from the Bulgarian top flight to the fourth tier could prove a tall order for Ian Evatt’s side.

In other Trotters news, they are considering a move for free agent midfielder Charlie Adam, as covered by The72.

Will Carey move back to England?