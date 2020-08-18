West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has revealed the transfer he is making a ‘priority’ this summer in an interview reported by the Express & Star.

Bilic has said in an interview with Croatia that he will be doing everything he can to bring Filip Krovinovic back to the club following a successful loan spell last term.

The Croatian boss gave a revealing insight into the Baggies’ transfer activity and who he hopes he can sign this summer.

“Krovinovic is a priority, I will do everything for him to stay. He has improved a lot, he can play in several positions and whether he is the holder of the game or sitting on the bench he is always smiling.”

Bilic also gave an update on the rest of their transfer dealings with the Midlands club having been linked with moves for goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and winger Mislav Orsic in recent weeks.

“Orsic was up to date in January, it was not realised. Now it will be difficult to realise. I watched Ivo Grbic in Sibenik, he is a top goalkeeper, I try everything if this does not happen with Atletico, but I am not confident.”

It has been quoted by various reports that West Brom only have a transfer budget of around £25million and Bilic has claimed that he did expect more funds to be available to him.

“We don’t have that much money yet,” Bilic said. ”I expected we would have more. I told the owners that we had done a hard job, but also that we had to do something now.”

West Brom announced the signing of Matheus Pereira on a permanent deal yesterday and if Bilic’s comments are anything to go by they will need to find more hidden gems this summer.

Would Filip Krovinovic be a good signing for West Brom?