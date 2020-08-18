Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich City are all ‘interested’ in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, as per a report by Goal.

The relegated trio are all in the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the start of the new Championship trio.

Brewster, who is 20 years old, is a man in-demand this summer after his impressive loan spell at Swansea City during the second-half of the last campaign.

Liverpool have a decision to make on whether to loan him out to the Premier League, where he may not play all the time, or back to the Championship for guaranteed first-team football.

Top flight sides such as Aston Villa, Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United are all being linked with him as well.

Brewster joined the Swans on loan in January and helped Steve Cooper’s side get into the Play-Offs by scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances.

He started his career at Chelsea but switched to Liverpool in 2014 and has since played three times for the Reds’ senior side.

The England Under-21 international looks set for a second loan spell away from Anfield but to where is yet to be known.

Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich are all preparing for life in the second tier next season and want to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The trio are expected to be busy in the transfer window up until the start of the campaign but face a tough ask in luring Brewster back into the second tier amid top flight interest.

Where will Brewster be playing his football next season?