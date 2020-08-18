Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Villarreal defender Xavi Quintilla, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The Canaries are initially bringing him in on loan with the view to a permanent deal worth £2.7 million if they are promoted.

Daniel Farke’s side have been busy in the transfer window since their relegation from the Premier League and have signed nine players so far this summer.

Quintilla, who is 23 years old, is set to become the latest acquisition for the Championship side and they are hoping to conclude the deal over the next couple of days.

The ex-Spain Under-19 international made 23 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal last season but is poised to move on now to England for a fresh start.

Quintilla started his career at local side EU Lleida before joining the academy set-up at Barcelona in 2009. He went onto play for the Spanish giants’ B team before gaining some first-team experience out on loan at Lleida Esportiu in the third tier.

He then turned down a contract offer by Barca in 2017 and subsequently linked up with Villarreal. The defender was a regular for their reserve side before breaking into the picture for the senior side two years ago.

Norwich are hoping to make an immediate return to the top flight and bringing in Quintilla on loan will give them more options and depth in their defensive department.

Happy with this proposed signing, Norwich fans?