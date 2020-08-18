Leeds United were solid unit last season, a season where they eventually romped to the Sky Bet Championship title with a 10-point gap to their nearest challengers West Brom. It was a title founded on a solid defence and Football Insider say that they are looking to make it a little stronger.

The reason for that strengthening is their interest in Fulham left-back Joe Bryan. Bryan was the Cottagers Play-Off Final hero with two extra-time goals at Wembley to lift the London side to the Premier League with victory over Brentford.

26-year-old Bryan has been at Fulham since August 2018, joining in a £6m transfer from Bristol City. He featured in 43 Championship games for Fulham, only missing single games against Birmingham City and former club Bristol City due to minor niggles.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, referencing a ‘Leeds source’, writes that the Whites have gained a degree of encouragement that the impending transfer of Wigan’s Antonee Robinson could mean that “Bryan may be available for transfer.”

Robinson, who saw a dream move to AC Milan fall through in January, is said to have arrived in London yesterday for a medical. This would put the Wigan defender and Bryan in direct conflict for the left-back berth – hence Leeds’ interest.

The left-back role has been somewhat problematic for Leeds United over last season with Barry Douglas not making it his own, nor did Gjanni Alioski. It was left to Stuart Dallas to admirably fill in there, a task he did well enough to put him in the running as a contender for the Whites Player of the Year.

Leeds won’t have it all their own way in what could be a scramble for Joe Bryan. Leicester City and Newcastle United are also said to be interested in the Bristol-born defender.

Do Leeds United really need Joe Bryan at Elland Road next season?