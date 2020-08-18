Bolton Wanderers are considering a move for free agent Charlie Adam, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Bolton. Looking into a surprise move for Charlie Adam. Played with Ian Evatt at Blackpool. Available. (@reluctantnicko)

The experienced midfielder is a player Ian Evatt knows well having played with him at Blackpool.

Adam, who is 34 years old, is currently available after leaving Reading at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his options.

The Scotland international spent last season in the Championship with the Royals and scored twice in 27 games.

He started his career in Scotland with Dundee and was snapped up by Rangers when he was 17 years-old in 2003. He went onto play 88 times for the Glasgow side in all competitions and also enjoyed loan spells at Ross County and St Mirren during his time at Ibrox.

Blackpool then swooped to sign him in February 2009, initially on loan but the deal was made permanent five months later. Adam was a key player for the Seasiders and was pivotal in their promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

After scoring 34 goals in 98 appearances for Blackpool, Liverpool forked out £6.75 million to sign Adam in July 2011. He then went onto feature for the Reds on 37 occasions, scoring twice ahead of a switch to Stoke City in 2012.

He left the Bet365 Stadium after seven years last summer and then linked up with Reading.

A reunion with Evatt at Bolton could now be on the cards for Adam.

