Dundee United are ‘still working’ on an ambitious move for Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, as per a report by the Dundee Courier.

The Scottish Premiership side remain eager to bring him up the border on a loan deal.

Norwood, who is 29 years old, knows Dundee United boss Micky Mellon well from their time at Tranmere Rovers together.

The ex-England C international only joined Ipswich last summer and scored 11 goals in all competitions for the League One side in the last campaign. He still has two years left on his contract at Portman Road, with the option for a further year.

Norwood was prolific under Mellon at Prenton Park and could now reunite with him at Tannadice. He spent four seasons with the Whites and scored 92 goals in 182 games.

The Eastbourne-born man played for Forest Green Rovers before making the move to Tranmere and had bagged 51 goals in 185 appearances in the Conference Premier.

Norwood, who has also previously played for the likes of Exeter City, Sutton United and Eastbourne Borough, ended the last campaign as Ipswich’s joint top scorer so it would be a surprise to see them let him leave this summer.

However, the prospect of reuniting with Mellon and a fresh challenge in Scotland could turn his head away from East Anglia.

Signing Norwood would no doubt be a statement of intent by Dundee United if they can strike a loan deal with him and there is no reason why he couldn’t carry on his goalscoring exploits in Scotland.

