Bolton Wanderers are looking for another left-back this summer, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters have opted against keeping Joe Bunney and are keen on bringing in some competition for that position to new signing Liam Gordon.

Bunney, who is 26 years old, was technically released at the end of last season as Bolton were relegated to League Two. However, he was invited back to the club on trial but Ian Evatt has now decided against keeping him at the club.

The Manchester-born man will now have to weigh up his options and find a new club before the new season begins.

Bunney only joined Bolton last September on a free transfer but made just two appearances last season.

He started his career in non-league with spells at Lancaster City, Kendal Town, Stockport County and Northwich Victoria before moving into the Football League in 2013 to join Rochdale.

Bunney spent five years on the books with the Dale and played 144 games and chipped in with 17 goals. He played a key part in their promotion to League One in 2014 under Keith Hill.

He left Spotland in January 2018 and signed for Northampton Town but made just 17 appearances for the Cobblers before being loaned out to Blackpool and then back to Rochdale.

Bunney is a decent option for lower league clubs needing depth and competition at left-back and will be patiently weighing up his next move.

