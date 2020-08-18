West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United are set to do battle for Istanbul Basaksehir defender Junior Caicara according to Sport Witness.

The defender could be available for as little as €3million and it is believed that he would be interested in a move to England.

The 31-year-old has just one year left on his deal with the Turkish club but both West Brom and West Ham face competition from a whole host of other clubs.

As well as interest from the Premier League duo, Real Betis and Russian giants Zenit St.Petersburg are also said to be monitoring Caicara.

The defender was born in Brazil but has a Bulgarian passport which means that any work permit should be sorted without any real difficulties.

Although the Turkish club aren’t keen on selling the defender, they would rather do so now than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

He made 44 appearances last season and helped the club to win the Turkish league title.

Caicara is currently still on holiday and is not due to link back up with his teammates until Friday when discussions regarding his future could take place.

Caicara plays as a full-back and West Brom are in the market for reinforcements with Kieran Gibbs reportedly heading for the exit door as the Baggies look to trim their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

West Ham are also open to bringing in a new full-back following the departures of Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia.

Would Junior Caicara be a good signing for West Brom or West Ham?