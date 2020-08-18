The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Swansea City have made a “cash offer” for Wigan Athletic winger Jamal Lowe.

Swansea. Bid in for Jamal Lowe at Wigan. A bit low just now. But an actual cash offer. 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 17, 2020

Wigan Athletic’s administration has seen a whole host of players leave and some continue to be linked with a move away. Now, it has been said that winger Jamal Lowe is attracting fresh Championship interest.

Lowe was linked with Cardiff City and Millwall earlier this summer and now, it has been claimed the Swansea City have come in with an offer for Lowe.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper is looking to add some new faces to his ranks this summer after they failed to win promotion last season.

So far, the Swans have brought in two players, signing midfielder Korey Smith on a free transfer and reuniting with loan goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. It will be interesting to see if Swansea can strike a deal for Lowe to make him summer signing number three.

Lowe signed for Wigan Athletic last summer, signing from Portsmouth. The 25-year-old has been a fixture in Paul Cook’s starting 11 over the course of the season. In total, he has played in 48 games across all competitions, providing five assists and netting six goals in the process.

Lowe’s stock has risen ever since he signed for Portsmouth from Hampton and Richmond in 2017. He scored 29 goals and laid on 18 assists in 119 appearances with Pompey, earning a move to Wigan Athletic.

