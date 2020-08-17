It was a story that first surfaced a couple of days ago with The Sun’s Dave Fraser stating that Stoke City were in the hunt for former Chelsea and Middlesbrough midfielder Jon Obi Mikel. As of earlier today, Stoke City themselves (below) confirmed the Nigerian star’s arrival at the club.

The 89-cap former Nigerian star has been a free agent since leaving Turkish Super Liga side Trabzonspor in mid-March this year. He’d been at the Turkish club since July 2019, arriving there on a free transfer from Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough.

He’d been at Boro for six months after spending two years with Chinese side TJ Teda after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer in 2017. It was at Stamford Bridge that Mikel made a name for himself after a 2006, £18m transfer from Norwegian side FK Lyn.

33-year-old Mikel made a total of 372 appearances for Chelsea across a storied career at the London glamour club. In those appearances, he scored 6 goals and added a further 13 assists to his Blues tally. However, with the Blues heading in a different direction, the hard-working defensive midfielder took his boots to China where he made 31 appearances for Tianjin Teda (3 goals/3 assists).

Now it is next stop Stoke City for the cultured midfield enforcer as he prepares for the next step on his football journey. It is a journey that he is not taking lightly in words carried by website StokeonTrentLive. It is a journey he is about to set out on that he isn’t taking for granted, nor rushing matters. Commenting on where he stands now, Stoke’s new boy admitted:

“I am quite a long way off [match fitness]. We have three to four weeks until the season starts and I don’t quite know where I will be. I have been doing things right at home. I have been trying to train and to the gym – but it’s never quite the same. It is going to take a while [to get to match fitness] but with my ambition and knowing where I want to be when the season starts, I hope I will be there or thereabouts.”

Stoke had a pretty dismal season last time out, suffering from inconsistency and limping over the line in 15th place. They will be hoping for better than that from the likes of new boys Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox with a lot expected from Obi Mikel once he’s fit and raring to go.

