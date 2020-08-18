Peterborough United have confirmed the return of Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown on their official club website, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

In January earlier this year, Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown made a loan move to Peterborough United. Brown impressed in Darren Ferguson’s midfield, impressing alongside Jack Taylor and now, it has been confirmed that the Terriers man has returned to London Road.

Brown will now spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan in League One with Posh. Boss Darren Ferguson was unsure a deal could be struck for Brown and now, with the deal done, he has expressed his delight regarding the former Birmingham City man’s return.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ferguson said:

“When we knew there was a possibility of bringing him back, given what he did for us last season in terms of the way he played, it was a no brainer. I was pleasantly surprised we could get him back in the building. He is a great lad, he fitted in really well and suited the way that we played and was a very impressive performer.

“He just gets on with his business, he doesn’t give you any problems and he is a good player, so I am really pleased to get the deal done. He has joined us at St. George’s Park and I am looking forward to working with him for a longer period of time.”

With Peterborough United, Brown played 11 times across all competitions. The 24-year-old made the loan move to Posh after struggling to make an impact in his first few months with Huddersfield Town, managing one appearance.

Peterborough United fans, are you happy to see Brown return on loan? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Peterborough United news, one of the club’s former players has linked up with a new League One side on trial – find out more about that story here.

Happy with Brown's return?