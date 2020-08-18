Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the signing of former Brentford and Wigan Athletic midfielder Lewis Macleod on their official club website.

Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life back in League One and now, manager Ryan Lowe has swooped in for signing number five. After his departure from Wigan Athletic, former Brentford and Rangers midfielder Lewis Macleod has joined the Pilgrims.

The club confirmed the deal on Monday evening, revealing Macleod will link up with the Plymouth squad for their training camp in Scotland. The report eludes to mention how long Macleod’s deal is, so it awaits to be seen if that information comes out sooner rather than later.

Speaking to the club’s official club website, Macleod said the deal moved along quickly after talks with manager Lowe. He said:

“It’s weird. I obviously spoke to the gaffer at one point last week and he said [Argyle] were going to be up in Scotland, so it worked out perfectly for me to be able to come up here and meet the lads.

“For a couple of weeks I’d heard a wee whisper, but I properly spoke to the manager towards the latter end of last week, and to be honest it happened quite quickly. Obviously the fanbase is massive down at Argyle, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Macleod, 26, started out his career with Rangers and impressed in midfield before making a move to Brentford in 2015. The Rangers, the former Scottish youth international scored 16 goals and laid on 15 assists in 76 games before a January move to the Bees.

In four and a half years with Brentford, Macleod provided six assists and found the back of the net four times in 43 games. Last summer, he made a move to Wigan Athletic but had fallen out of favour by Christmas.

Now with Plymouth Argyle, Macleod will be hoping to impress under Ryan Lowe as they embark on their first season back in the division.

Plymouth Argyle fans, are you happy with Macleod’s arrival? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Wigan Athletic news, one of the club’s former players has found himself a new club after becoming a free agent – details about that here.

Happy with Macleod's arrival?