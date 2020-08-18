Huddersfield Town have confirmed the return of striker Danny Ward on their official club website, bringing him in after his departure from Cardiff City.

After being released by Cardiff City, it has been confirmed that attacker Danny Ward will be remaining in the Championship. Former club Huddersfield Town have moved to bring Ward in on a free transfer, linking up with the forward for a second spell.

Ward has put pen to paper on a three-year contract, keeping him at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2023. He becomes Huddersfield Town’s first signing of the summer as new manager Carlos Corberan looks to shape his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Corberan spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move. He said:

“We are really happy to add Danny to our squad; he’s a very interesting player with a lot of experience at this club and in this league.

“He’s really ambitious and when a player wants to come back to a club it’s because he feels something special about being a Terrier and feels that he still has something important to give to the fans.

“As a striker he gives us a lot of options; he makes very intelligent runs, looks always for the long option, and will help us in the build-phase because he’s good with the ball when he comes deep.”

Ward, 28, started out in Bolton Wanderers’ academy and spent time on loan with Swindon Town, Coventry City and Huddersfield, who he later joined permanently. In 140 games for the Terriers, Ward scored 21 goals and laid on 24 assists before leaving for loan club Rotherham United.

Ward’s time with Cardiff City saw him play in the top-flight under Neil Warnock. Overall, he played 69 times across all competitions, finding the back of the net 13 times.

Now, with a return to Huddersfield confirmed, Ward will be looking to kick on and help Corberan to a successful first season in charge. Huddersfield Town fans, are you happy with Ward’s return? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

