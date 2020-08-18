Norwich City have confirmed on their official club website that Spurs starlet Oliver Skipp has joined on a season-long loan deal.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Fulham looked set to secure a deal for Spurs’ young star Oliver Skipp. However, the midfield starlet has now made a loan move to Norwich City, it has been confirmed.

After their relegation from the Premier League, Norwich have swooped to bring in Skipp for the 2020/21 campaign. The England youth international leaves Spurs on a temporary basis to pick up more senior experience and is aiming to help the Canaries back to the top-flight.

Upon the announcement, Skipp said he is looking forward to getting started at Carrow Road after speaking to England teammate Max Aarons. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I’m delighted to sign for Norwich. It’s a club that’s looking to go places. This season is a big one for the club and we’ll be looking to get back into the Premier League.

“I spoke to Max Aarons before coming and he only said positive things about the club. Knowing a few of the boys will help me settle in, so I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I haven’t played as much football as I’d want but this is a massive opportunity and hopefully I’ll show the fans that I’m capable of taking it.”

Skipp, 19, is a product of Spurs’ youth academy and is one of their hottest prospects. He has emerged in the senior picture over the past two seasons, notching up two assists in 23 appearances for the club.

Now, he will be looking to kick on with Norwich City in an effort to help them make an immediate return to the Premier League. Norwich fans, are you happy with the signing of Skipp? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

