Leeds United are said to be scouring the continent looking for a striker. Names of fantasy have been forwarded such as Edinson Cavani and others such as Arthur Cabral also put forward. However, according to Belgian source HLN, the answer to Leeds United’s questions could be on their doorstep with Michy Batshuayi.

29-cap, 16-goal Belgian international Batshuayi has been a Chelsea player since a £35.1m capture took him from a Bielsa-coached Marseille side in 2016 to Stamford Bridge. In the four years that he’s been at the London club, the Belgian forward has scored 25 goals and added 6 assists in 77 games.

Other than his appearances for the Blues, he has spent a heap of time out from Stamford Bridge on loan. His loan adventures have taken in Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace, where he has scored 20 goals in 50 appearances across this trio of loans.

This season has seen Batshuayi take a break from his ventures out on loan and he spent the season at Chelsea, for what that was worth. He made 16 Premier League appearances for the Blues, appearances that totalled just 224 minutes where he scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist.

Now HLN state that Chelsea is “looking for a solution for Michy Batshuayi” and has offered him to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United. Now it is in the hands of the backroom management at Elland Road who are chewing over the idea.

The offer of Batshuayi by Chelsea to Leeds is in a formative stage and has yet to be acted on. HLN says that: “The club management [at Leeds] is now considering whether they want to invest 25 million euros or more in an attacker of almost 27.”

The bottom line is twofold; one concerning Chelsea and the other Leeds United. HLN says that the Blues “absolutely wants to get rid” of Batshuayi, so he has no future at the London club. For Leeds, the bottom line appears simple; if they want him he will cost them £23.3m-or-thereabouts.

Should Leeds United be snatching hands off or swerving away from Batshuayi at £23.3m?