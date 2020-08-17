Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said it is “sad” to see defender Naby Sarr leave but admits they had “no chance” of keeping him.

After leaving Charlton Athletic, defender Naby Sarr is free to go and find a new club. The Frenchman is a free agent and will be available for nothing after bringing an end to his five-year stint with the Addicks.

With the club under an embargo amid further financial uncertainty, the chances of Sarr staying beyond the end of his deal looked unlikely. Now, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has provided comment on Sarr’s departure.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer expressed his sadness at the defender’s departure, saying:

“I’m sad to see Naby go. He is a lovely fella and very good in possession – he got us playing. I’d have liked to have kept him but under this embargo, we’ve got no chance. He’s had to move on.

“He’s a good lad and he will go on. He’s still only young, because of his size you sometimes forget he was a young kid with a lot of expectation on his shoulders.

“Now he is coming into his peak, now he has to progress. Hopefully, everything we have passed on to him he takes that with him, wherever he goes.”

In his five years with Charlton Athletic, Sarr played in 116 games across all competitions. In the process, he found the back of the net eight times and laid on nine assists.

