QPR have confirmed the permanent signing of Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on their official club website.

After a stint on loan with QPR last season, midfielder Luke Amos has joined the club on a permanent basis. The R’s confirmed the deal on Monday afternoon, announcing that the 23-year-old has brought an end to his time with Spurs.

Amos has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with QPR, joining for an undisclosed fee. Upon the announcement, the midfielder spoke to the club’s official website about the move. Amos said that he is looking forward to kicking on and showing fans what he is truly capable of. He said:

“It’s really good to be back. Last year, I came here on loan, played games and really enjoyed the opportunity that the gaffer (Mark Warburton) gave me.

“For him to bring me back and to be here for another three years – I’m really looking forward to pushing on and doing well.

“It’s an amazing group here, I’ve made some really good friends – as soon as I arrived, I was made to feel very welcome. Having a good group and the opportunity to play is all you can really ask for”

“I think last year was about getting used to the level. Now that my injury is behind me and a year of Championship football is, too, I think I can kick on and show everyone what I can do. I don’t think I showed half of what I am capable of last year. Hopefully, I can impress everyone this season – I’m excited to get going.”

Amos, 23, has played in 35 games across all competitions for QPR since joining. He has started in 20 Championship matches, with his only two goals coming in a 5-3 loss to Barnsley. The Spurs man has mainly featured in defensive midfield, also appearing slightly further forward as a centre midfielder as well as at left-back when needed.

