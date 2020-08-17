Gillingham have confirmed the signing of midfielder Kyle Dempsey on their official club website, bringing him in on a free transfer.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, free agent midfielder Kyle Dempsey was attracting interest from two League One clubs. Both Hull City and Sunderland were said keen on Dempsey but now, it has been confirmed that he has joined Gillingham.

Gillingham announced the deal on Monday, confirming the arrival of Dempsey on a free transfer. He was available for nothing after his release from fellow League One outfit Fleetwood Town and will now battle for a spot in Steve Evans’ midfield.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the arrival of Dempsey, Gills boss Evans said that the 24-year-old is a “simply superb signing”. He said:

“Kyle is a top talent and we are delighted he has chosen us over some very big clubs in League 1. I met his parents and, believe me, the family are salt of the earth, really genuine people.

“They wanted their boy to join a manager who believed in him fully and I am delighted he is here. He is simply a superb signing.”

Over the course of his career, Dempsey has played for Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United.

