According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, Fulham have “identified” 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder Florentino Luis as a player who could strengthen the Cottagers midfield ahead of their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

In doing so, Fulham will directly rival Leeds United who is also interested in the Portugal Under-21 international with two caps to his name as well as 69 appearances at all age-representative levels for Portugal.

The Lisboa-born youngster, who has a €120million release, has been at Benfica since signing for them from Real SC Formação in 2010. He moved through the youth ranks and made the step up from the B side at Benfica at the start of February last year.

Since being at the club, Florentino has made 32 appearances for Benfica’s first-team (1 goal/1 assist) as well as appearing 69 times for the B team (1 goal/2 assists). However, Benfica are happy to cash in on their rising star – if the price is right, that is.

Indeed, it has taken Fulham’s interest, or so it seems, to unearth just what this cost would be to both Fulham themselves and also to an interested Leeds United outfit.

Writing for The Daily Mail’s ‘Mail Online’ portal, Jones states that Florentino is available for a relatively innocuous loan fee of just £2.5m. However, the sting in the tail comes with the closing payment to make the transfer a permanent one; that payment would need to be £40m.

At a total cost of £42.5m, should Fulham and Leeds United embrace or swerve a move for Florentino Luis?