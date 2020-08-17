Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League as Sky Bet Championship winners has put the Whites out there in the transfer market. They are now a big club that is swimming in a bigger pond with bigger fish available to catch. Two of those fish that Leeds United are hoping to land put them into direct confrontation with Italian giants AC Milan.

Not since Dom Matteo scored a great goal in the San Siro have Leeds United and AC Milan been mentioned in the same sentence. However, the Whites twin interest in German defender Robin Koch and Portuguese starlet Florentino Luis has pitted them against the Rossoneri.

Leeds United are said to be looking at SC Freiburg defender Koch as the chase for Ben White seems to be petering out and proving to be fruitless for the Whites. A figure of around £12m has been thrown out there in some circles. The trouble here is that Milan are also interested in the fledgeling German international according to reports in Italy.

Leeds United are also interested in taking Benfica’s young defensive-midfielder Florentino Luis to Elland Road, the latest report from the Daily Mail stating this only yesterday. The 20-year-old Portugal Under-21 starlet has been made available for a move away from Benfica and Leeds United are said to have asked about him. Trouble is, so have AC Milan.

With both Robin Koch and Florentino Luis, Leeds United’s interest puts them in direct conflict with AC Milan, one of THE biggest fishermen in a very big pond.

Is there any hope for Leeds United in Koch and Luis chase if AC Milan are involved?