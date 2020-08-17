Brentford have had a bid of around £10million accepted for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney according to Talksport sources.

The deal is believed to an offer of £6.5million upfront with the rest including add-ons. There had been rumours that Toney was eyeing up a move to the Premier League but the Bees are not giving up on the striker and attempting to persuade him to come to the Championship side.

There has been a whole host of clubs interested in the League One striker including West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Celtic but Brentford are now believed to have had a bid officially accepted by the Posh.

Toney was in fantastic form during the 2019/20 season, scoring 24 goals and registering five assists for Posh in League One before the premature end of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The striker was one of the stars of League One and Brentford manager Thomas Frank clearly believes he is capable of making the step up to Championship level.

Toney could be seen as a replacement for current first-choice Bees striker Ollie Watkins who has been linked with a move to Sheffield United and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Watkins was in prolific form last season and interest in his services has been rife with it looking increasingly likely that he will depart Brentford this summer although the destination of his next move is still uncertain.

24-year-old Toney could be best served moving to a club like Brentford with the step up in quality from League One to the Championship not being as huge as the gulf in class to the Premier League.

A move to the Championship may be the next best move for Toney in his development progressing over the next few years.

Would Ivan Toney be a good signing for Brentford?