The goal of all transfer dealings is to buy low and sell high and, in doing so, maximise the profit that is received. According to the Express and Star, that is exactly what Wolves have done with forwards Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa…with a helping hand from Fulham and Leeds United.

Cavaleiro joined Fulham from Wolves on a half-season loan from the Black Country side before it converted to a permanent deal in January of this year. It was a deal consisting of a £5.3m loan deal and a £10.6m final figure.

Costa was snapped up by Leeds United ahead of last season, initially on a loan deal which converted to a permanent signing at the end of last season. The terms of that deal are such that a £16m fee is to be spread over a number of years.

However, it was Fulham and Leeds’ promotions from the Championship that have led to a £10m windfall for Nuno Santos’ side. Cavaleiro and Costa’s parent clubs’ success in climbing into the Premier League means that a combined £10m in promotion clauses has been activated.

Cavaleiro featured in 43 games for the Cottagers, scoring 6 goals and adding 7 assists over the course of the season. After a slow start to his Leeds United career, Costa kicked into gear and he ended up also featuring in 43 Championship games for the Whites, scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists.

Has it been a promotion clause well spent by Fulham and Leeds or too much paid to Wolves?