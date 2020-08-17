Stoke City are closing in on the signing of former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel according to Sky Sports News Transfer Centre.

Mikel has been linked with a move to the Potters in recent weeks as Michael O’Neill continues to look to reshape his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Nigerian midfielder is set to undergo a medical with Stoke today ahead of the move which has seen eyebrows raised with someone of the pedigree of Mikel sure to be a real boost to Stoke.

The 33-year-old made his name in England with a career at Chelsea when he made over 350 appearances for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel then made the move to Middlesbrough in 2018/19 where he made 18 starts for the club and scored one goal in that time.

He then left Teesside and enjoyed a spell with Turkish side Trabzonspor but is now set to join the Potters as a free agent.

Mikel is probably past the prime of his career but will still bring a huge amount of experience to the Stoke side which is what they need as they look to avoid a relegation battle next season having flirted with the bottom three for most of the last campaign.

Stoke have already signed James Chester and Steven Fletcher as free agents but Mikel will be the real marquee signing of the summer so far at the Bet365 Stadium should the move be completed.

Manager Michael O’Neill seems eager to bring in experience and players who have real knowledge of the English game this summer and these signings could make the Potters an outside bet for the top six next season such is the calibre of their arrivals.

