According to The Sun (via Teesside Live) Burnley are looking to offload defender Ben Gibson in a swap deal with Nottingham Forest, with the Clarets interested in Joe Worrall.

Gibson has not played for Burnley in the Premier League this season and has made only one appearance in the top flight for the Clarets since signing from Middlesbrough two seasons ago.

Before lockdown, Gibson had trained with his former side in the North-East but has since returned to Turf Moor. His future at the club looks bleak and is expected to depart Burnley this summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough and Norwich City are believed to be the frontrunners in the pursuit of the 27-year old’s signature, but Nottingham Forest could enter the race if they are willing to accept Burnley’s swap proposal.

Worrall was a mainstay in Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest side however and they may want to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

He played in all 46 games in the Championship the reds, playing every minute of the season. He scored one goal and registered four assists throughout the campaign, as Nottingham Forest ultimately missed out on the Play-Offs on the final day.

Worrall came through the academy at The City Ground and was given his debut in 2016. Since then he was loaned out twice, firstly to Dagenham and Redbridge that same year before making the switch to Scottish giants Rangers in the 2018-19 season.

His spell at Ibrox was a success and worked his way into the first team at Nottingham Forest this season with ease.