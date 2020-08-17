Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are set to miss out on the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart with the former England international soon to undergo a medical at Tottenham Hotspur as reported by Sky Sports News.

Derby and West Brom have both been linked with a move for Hart but Spurs appear to have won the race for the free agent who left Burnley at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

Hart has failed to play regular first-team football in recent seasons whilst at Turf Moor due to the impressive performances of number one choice Nick Pope and is now set for a move to London.

It appears to be a strange deal with Hart having said he was looking to play on a regular basis but Hugo Lloris having been a mainstay under Jose Mourinho and with little suggestion of that being due to change.

There had been reports that Derby were looking to boost their goalkeeping department with the signing of Hart but they now look set to miss out on the experienced veteran.

The Baggies had also been rumoured to be monitoring Hart as they aim to bring in a goalkeeper to provide stern competition to current number one keeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom may have been more likely to offer Hart first-team chances but the lure of a ‘top six’ club appear to have been a significant factor for the former England man.

Hart is more likely to at least have a chance of working his way back into the England reckoning should he be able to force his way into the starting XI at Spurs but this is somewhat of a blow especially to Derby.

Phillip Cocu has a real headache this summer with Kelle Roos having been unconvincing and a new number one choice stopper needed this summer.

Will Joe Hart be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?