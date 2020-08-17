As per a report from Football Insider, Barnsley’s “six-figure” bid for Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis has been rejected.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber will be looking to add some new faces to his squad after they secured their Championship status earlier this summer. Now, it has been revealed that an offer for Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis has been turned down.

Football Insider reports that Barnsley’s “six-figure” offer for Lewis has been knocked back by the MLS side. It is said that the Tykes’ offer was in the region of £400k but Colorado Rapids opted to turn down the offer for the 23-year-old.

It is said that a number of Championship sides have Lewis in their sights this summer but Barnsley are the first to come in with an offer for the winger.

Lewis has been a threat off the bench recently. He scored two goals in three matches during the MLS is Back tournament, both coming off as a substitute. In total, Lewis has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 21 games for Colorado Rapids since signing from New York City last summer.

With Barnsley and other Championship sides said keen on Lewis, it will be interesting to see if the 11-cap United States international remains in the MLS with Colorado or if he is tempted to England.

