Aston Villa are attempting to hijack Sheffield United’s move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale according to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail.

The Blades have had a bid accepted by the Championship side which is believed to be in region of £18.5million but they seemingly now face late competition from Villa who are also in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Believe Aston Villa are set to rival Sheffield United for Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Blades have already had a bid accepted. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) August 16, 2020

The Midlands club currently have Orjan Nyland and Jed Steer playing as back up to Tom Heaton who is not yet fit to return from injury and both Nyland and Steer have been open to criticism and aren’t seen as first-choice keepers.

Ramsdale made 37 appearances for the Cherries last season and was named their Player of the Season despite their relegation and was certainly one of their shining lights in what was an otherwise disappointing campaign.

The 22-year-old has previously played for Sheffield United and worked under Chris Wilder which could play as an advantage to the Blades in their quest to sign the highly-rated stopper.

There have been reports that Ramsdale has asked for reassurances of being their first-choice keeper but these are believed to be wide of the mark.

Sheffield United have had Dean Henderson on loan at the club for the past two seasons but he has returned to parent club Manchester United and is said to be keen on battling for the number one spot at Old Trafford.

The England under-21 International Ramsdale was one of the stars in the Bournemouth team and would be a real coup for either Aston Villa or Sheffield United but it remains to be seen where his destination will be next season.

