Plymouth Live have reported that former Charlton Athletic has travelled with the Pilgrims to Scotland for a pre-season training camp.

As reported here on The72 earlier this month, defender Lewis Page has spent time on trial with Plymouth Argyle this summer. Page is a free agent after his contract with Charlton Athletic came to an end and is on the lookout for a new club before the start of next season.

Now, it has been revealed that his trial with Plymouth Argyle looks set to continue for at least another week. Page has travelled with Ryan Lowe’s squad to Scotland for a pre-season training camp as the League One new boys prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.

Plymouth are on the lookout for a new left-back this summer. Loan man George Cooper looks set to stay at Peterborough United for next season, ruling out the chances of a return, while Callum McFadzean left at the end of his contract.

Page will be hoping to kick on with a new club after his injury-hit time with the Addicks came to an end earlier this summer. The 24-year-old played 27 times for Charlton Athletic prior to his release. He joined the club from West Ham, where he came through the club’s youth academy, also spending a stint on loan with Coventry City.

Plymouth Argyle fans, is Page a player you would like to see join on a permanent basis? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Charlton Athletic news, insight has been provided into a Championship club’s position in the chase for one of the Addicks’ star players – details about that here.

Would you like Plymouth Argyle to sign Page?