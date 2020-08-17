Celtic have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Barry Douglas, as per Sky Sports.

The Scotland international has emerged on the Hoops’ transfer wish list.

The Scottish champions are looking to offload wantaway left-back Boli Bolingoli before bringing someone in. Amiens were interested in signing him which would leave a vacancy for Neil Lennon’s side to move for Douglas. However, it is believed the French side are looking elsewhere now, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Celtic need to find a new home for Bolingoli before seeking a new full-back. He only signed for the Glasgow outfit in January from Rapid Vienna on a four-year deal.

Douglas, who is 30 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Elland Road and could find first-team opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League next season. Therefore, Celtic may try and test Leeds’ resolve this summer.

Douglas joined the Whites in 2018 from Wolves having previously helped the Midlands side win the Championship title in his only season at Molineux.

He has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for Leeds having also struggled with injury since his move to Yorkshire.

Douglas started his career in Scotland with spells at Livingston, Queen’s Park and Dundee United before moving to Poland in 2013 to sign for Lech Poznan.

He became a key player for the Polish giants and played 75 times for them in three years, helping them win the Ekstraklasa in 2015. Douglas then moved onto Turkey and spent a year-and-a-half at Konyaspor before signing for Leeds.

He would be an ideal signing for Celtic but they need to get rid of Bolingoli first.

Will Leeds let Douglas leave?