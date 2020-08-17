Leeds United could be set to make a late move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy who has been heavily linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion and Celtic according to The Scottish Mail.

Duffy has been on the radar of West Brom and Celtic with conflicting reports over a deal being close for both clubs but they could now face late competition from Leeds.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is looking to increase his options in central defence following the return of Ben White to parent club Brighton and with club captain Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi his only options, they could now make a move for Duffy.

The Yorkshire giants have already had three bids rejected for loanee Ben White with Brighton playing hardball over their valuation and insisting that White is not for sale.

Brighton have also welcomed the arrival of defender Joel Veltman earlier this transfer window which could push Duffy down the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium with Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk both playing regularly under Graham Potter in the last campaign.

Duffy played 20 times last season but hasn’t been a regular for Potter and he is said to be interested in a move away with West Brom eager to beat Scottish giants Celtic to his signature.

Another concern for Leeds is the injury to Berardi who could be out for up to nine months with a knee problem meaning they lose more experience from their defence which is something Duffy has in abundance.

The Irish international has a wealth of Premier League experience and could be an ideal replacement should they be unable to bring White back to the club.

Would Shane Duffy be a good signing for Leeds United?