Brentford are in ‘talks’ with Amiens forward Saman Ghoddos, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Bees are moving back in for the Iran international after trying to sign him last summer.

Ghoddos, who is 26 years old, is set to leave Amiens after their relegation to Ligue 2. He is valued at €3.2 million on Transfermarkt.

Brentford are looking to bounce back from their Play-Off final disappointment of the past campaign and mount another promotion push next term.

Thomas Frank’s side may have to resign to lose star duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma but will be hoping to bring in some adequate replacements as they gear up for life in the new stadium.

Ghoddos played for the current Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter at Ostersunds and scored 42 goals in 93 games for the Swedish side. He had previously played for Limhamn Bunkeflo, Trelleborgs FF and Syrianska FC.

He joined Amiens in 2018 and has since made 35 appearances for the French outfit, chipping in with five goals. However, his time there appears to be coming to an end despite him still having a couple of years left on his contract.

Brentford fans are in need of some good news and bringing in Ghoddos will lift their spirits.

They face a tough few weeks ahead with interest expected in their key players but they will be hoping that their transfer policy can help them once again going into next season.

Would Ghoddos be a good signing for Brentford?