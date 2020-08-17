Leeds United celebrated a long-awaited return to the Premier League this season after a 16-year absence from the top-tier. A huge part of that team effort rested on the shoulders on young defender Ben White.

White joined the West Yorkshire club on loan for the season from Brighton and Hove Albion. He joined as a replacement for the departing Pontus Jansson who joined Brentford over the summer. There was a degree of doubt in this swap, that much can be said.

However, that doubt was pretty much dispelled and washed away with the slew of excellent performances that White came up with as he slotted perfectly into Marcelo Bielsa’s system at Elland Road. Strong in the tackle, comfortable on the ball, Ben White looked like he’d been playing Championship-level football all his short career.

White was a double ever-present for Leeds United last season. He featured in every minute of every game for Marcelo Bielsa’s outfit. He has also become the Whites priority target for this summer transfer window. However, Leeds have had two bids of £18m and £22.5m knocked back amidst serious doubts that they will be able to prise him away from Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

With that very sobering thought, Leeds United have turned to explore other options and one of those is German international Robin Koch. Koch first came into the mix during an interview with Victor Orta that was carried in a Yorkshire Evening Post article by Graham Smyth.

In this interview, Orta opened up about the scouting database that Leeds United use and Koch was the player highlighted out of the 8,000+ that the Whites were tracking. Orta highlighted that he was a player the Whites were tracking but that things would only change should the Whites league status change.

Promotion to the Premier League has seen that happen and the rumours and stories have resurfaced surrounding German central defender Koch. The general gist is that United will turn to him if/when it becomes obvious that there is no joy in them landing Ben White.

There is still some doubt about the truth of Leeds’ interest but the following from former YEP journalist Phil Hay should clarify that somewhat:

yup — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 17, 2020

Hay became known by many United fans as ‘Mister Leeds’ during his time at the YEP before moving on to write for The Athletic. So, when he comments Leeds United fans tend to prick up their ears in interest.

Of course, Leeds are still pursuing Ben White but it will be reassuring to know that they are also genuinely interested in SC Freiburg defender Koch as well.

Would Leeds United be better going for Robin Koch or Ben White?