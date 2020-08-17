Leeds United are set to battle with West Bromwich Albion for Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Williams according to Football Insider.

It was reported that the Baggies were monitoring Williams and Leeds have now seemingly joined the race as they eye up a deal for the midfielder ahead of a potential summer move.

Following Wigan entering administration they are looking to sell a number of their prized assets to raise much needed funds for the club and Williams is rated highly and on the radar of several sides.

Williams is being made available for around £1.5million which would represent great business for either of the two newly promoted sides as they to look to add depth to their squads ahead of their Premier League return.

Gelhardt, Weir and Devine are just a few of the names to have already left the Latics as they trim their squad to help ease their financial woes and it appears that Williams could be next on the list to exit the DW Stadium.

The midfielder scored one goal and provided four assists in 38 Championship appearances and was an important figure despite their relegation to League One due to their 12 point penalty for entering administration.

The 23-year-old came through the Everton academy and has enjoyed loan spells at Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers before making the permanent switch to Wigan.

Williams has been capped by England at under-20 level and although he may not be a regular starter for Leeds or West Brom he would provide added squad depth for Bielsa or Bilic.

Wigan are set to lose even more of their star names with Antonee Robinson also set to leave with a whole host of clubs interested in the defender.

