QPR are closing in on a double deal to sign Luke Amos and Lydon Dykes from Tottenham Hotspur and Livingston.

Amos, who spent last season on loan with the London side, is poised to make a permanent move to Mark Warburton’s side, as covered by The72.

The Hoops are also set to see off interest from other Championship sides to sign Dykes, as reported by Football Insider.

QPR have agreed a fee of around £2 million to bring him down the border and he is undergoing a medical ahead of his move.

Dykes, who is 24 years old, scored 12 goals in all competitions last season for Livingston and the R’s are set to beat competition from the likes of Barnsley, Stoke City and Middlesbrough to sign him.

The Queensland-born forward started his career in his native Australia with spells at Mudgeeraba and Merribac before moving to Scotland for a brief spell at Queen of the South in 2014 but returned down under shortly after.

Dykes spent a year back in Australia and played for Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo before going back to Queen of the South in June 2016. He went onto become a regular for the Doonhamers and was later snapped up by Livingston in January 2019.

He has been a huge player for the Lions since then and is being rewarded with a move to the Championship. Dykes will give QPR a different option in attack for next season.

