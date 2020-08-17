Leeds United is not only a side building for the upcoming Premier League campaign, but they are also a side rebuilding with an eye on the future. This latter strategy can be seen from their focus on youth purchases so far this transfer window. According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, this is to continue with a push for Wigan youngster Sean McGurk.

Leeds’ approach in snapping up young players this transfer window can be seen by their purchases. Already, youngsters Joe Gelhardt (Wigan), Cody Drameh (Fulham) and Charlie Allen (Linfield) have been snapped up by the Whites. Now they are ready to go back to Wigan to try and prise away 17-year-old striker McGurk.

United had already been linked with youngster McGurk when the news of interest in Joe Gelhardt first hit the media rounds. However, that interest seems to have fallen by the wayside somewhat since Gelhardt inked his four-year deal at Elland Road.

Veysey had already written in an earlier article that Leeds United had an offer, seen as derisory, knocked back by Wigan’s administrators. The value of this bid was said to be £30,000. Knocked back they may have been, but the Whites are said to be heading back to snatch him away from the interested grasp of Tottenham Hotspur.

Veysey writes that this fear that they’ll miss out on McGurk to Mourinho’s Spurs outfit means that the Whites “are submitting an improved offer” for the youngster as they look to continue their restocking of the youth ranks at Elland Road.

Is it time Leeds United moved away from youth signings and went for more expereince?