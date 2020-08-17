Sunderland are weighing up a move for free agent defender Morgan Feeney, as detailed in a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Phil Parkinson is aiming for five more signings having so far landed Aiden O’Brien and Bailey Wright this summer.

Feeney, who is 21 years old, has been training with the Black Cats recently as they mull over a swoop for him. Ex-Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell has also trained with them, though Luton Town are also interested in him, as covered by The72.

Sunderland are gearing up for a third consecutive season in League One and are hoping next term is the one where they return to the Championship.

Feeney is available after being released by Everton at the end of the past campaign and is considering his next move. He could be worth a punt by the Black Cast as he is young, has a point to prove and would give them more depth in defence.

The youngster rose up through the ranks at Everton and was a key player for both their youth sides and also represented England at U17, U18 and U19 levels.

He was handed his first-team debut for the Toffees at the age of 18 in a Europa League tie against Atalanta at Goodison Park in November 2017. He went onto play once more for the Premier League outfit.

Feeney joined Tranmere Rovers on loan in January but made just one appearance for them last season after sustaining a hamstring injury on his debut.

