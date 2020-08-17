Sheffield Wednesday ‘won’t’ let Jordan Rhodes leave for Ipswich Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Tractor Boys are interested in bringing the striker back to Portman Road but the Owls have no intention of offloading him at the moment.

Rhodes, who is 30 years old, still has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough. He has been on the books of the Yorkshire side for three years and has scored 10 goals in 56 games, as well as spending a season out on loan at Norwich City.

He had a spell at Ipswich as a youngster but they regrettably let him leave for Huddersfield Town. Paul Lambert’s side are gearing up for another season in League One next term and want to bring him back. However, Wednesday won’t budge.

Rhodes spent four seasons with the Terriers after leaving Ipswich and scored 87 goals in 148 games before he signed for Blackburn Rovers for £8 million.

He spent three-and-a-half years at Ewood Park and scored 85 goals in 169 games. He was then signed by Middlesbrough in February 2016 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League. However, his chances were limited in the top flight and he left for Sheffield Wednesday.

Garry Monk’s side have lost Adthe Nuhiu and Steven Fletcher meaning they may need Rhodes for now for more numbers in the squad.



