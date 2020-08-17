Leeds United are a squad pretty much settled after last season’s exertions that saw them gel and, eventually, storm to the Sky Bet Championship title by a 10-point margin. However, it is acknowledged that new faces are needed and The Sun’s Phil Cadden says Molde youngster Fredrik Aursnes is one of those new faces interesting the Whites.

Aursnes plays for Norwegian side Molde in the Eliteserien as a defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old has been at Molde since joining them from third-tier side IL Hodd at the start of January 2016. In this time the youngster has gone on to make 148 appearances, scoring 18 goals and laying on 22 assists.

This season, Aursnes has featured in 15 Eliteserien games for Molde (two goals/1 assist) and 8 Europa League Qualifying ties, scoring against Reykjavik and adding an assist against Aris Salonika.

Now The Sun’s Cadden says that “Leeds are monitoring” the Molde midfielder who “would cost the Premier League new-boys £5million.” Such an amount wouldn’t be a big deal for the Whites, what with the financial backing from the £mega-billion TV deal.

Looking at things pragmatically, Kalvin Phillips has the defensive midfield role pretty much locked down at Leeds United so any move for Fredrik Aursnes is likely to be one that extends Marcelo Bielsa’s options in and around that particular position.

Leeds United aren’t alone in their interest for the rising Norwegian star. Reporter Cadden says that French side Toulouse “have also shown an interest” which would seem to indicate that any firming up on this interest by the Whites would lead to a transfer tug-o-war between the two.

Should Leeds United look to reinforce the defensive midfield position at the club for next season?