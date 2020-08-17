Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka will be eager to bring in more players this summer to bolster his squad.

He used his links from previous club Middlesbrough to sign left-back George Friend on a free transfer last week and should now target Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest.

Adomah, who is 32 years old, was a massive player for the Spaniard at Boro and could be available over the coming weeks.

He joined Forest last summer and played 27 times for the Reds earlier this season but was loaned out to Cardiff City in January. He could now find himself down the pecking order at the City Ground and should be targeted by Birmingham.

The Blues are in the hunt for more signings and Adomah would fit the bill for them. He is vastly experienced having played just under 650 appearances so far in his career and would give the Midlands side more options and depth out wide.

The ex-Harrow Borough and Barnet man joined Middlesbrough in 2013 from Bristol City. He spent three years at the Riverside under Karanka and scored 26 goals in 143 games, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Adomah left Boro for Aston Villa and bagged 22 goals in three seasons for Birmingham’s rivals.

He should now be on Karanka’s radar and move to the blue side of Birmingham. Cardiff may want him back after his loan spell there but a reunion with his former boss could turn his head towards St. Andrew’s.

