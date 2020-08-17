Hull City are set to sign Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, according to a report by the Herald.

He has agreed personal terms with the League One side and is poised to complete a £400,000 switch to the KCOM Stadium.

Docherty, who is an ex-Scotland Under-21 international, has struggled for regular game time at Rangers and spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hibernian.

The Tigers have been busy preparing for life in the third tier and have so far signed Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Richard Smallwood, having also landed Mallik Wilks and Festus Arthur earlier this summer.

Docherty is set to be the next through the entrance door this week as Grant McCann’s side eye midfield signings.

He impressed on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town during the 2018/19 season, scoring 10 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Hamilton and played over 100 games for the Accies as a youngster to earn a dream move to Rangers in January 2018. However, he has played just 19 times for the Glasgow side.

Hull trained in Scotland last week as they look to bounce back from relegation from the Championship.

Docherty will be a shrewd signing for the Yorkshire club if they can get the deal over the line this week. He has proved himself in League One at Shrewsbury in the past and will add more options and depth to the Tigers’ midfield department.

Happy if Docherty signs, Hull fans?