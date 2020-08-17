Leeds United would not be in the Premier League without Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United would not have been crowned champions of the Sky Bet Championship without Marcelo Bielsa. Without Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United would likely still be pretty mediocre. Cue the outrage on the last statement.

Truth be told though, Leeds United have a massive debt of gratitude due to Marcelo Bielsa. This is a coach at the very top of not only his game but the coaching world. He is a coach held in high esteem by leading coaches such as Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola. These coaches, and many more, look up to El Loco for his football knowledge and coaching skills.

It is knowledge and skill that Marcelo Bielsa is meticulous about. When Leeds United first approached him, they sold the project of the club to him. By the time they had their first meeting with him. he’d watched and analysed seven of the Whites games. That depth of analysis has been a welcome breath of fresh air; even though Frank Lampard’s Derby County did analysis too.

Bielsa’s contract ran out at the conclusion of the season just gone. There’s been the noise of a new deal, some particulars need finalising, meetings to be had etc. As of yet, though, no white smoke on a new contract for Marcelo Bielsa to lead the Whites in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

Fans are becoming a little worried. They can see the massively positive effect that El Loco has had not just the way that their side plays its football but also the ethos of the club. However, The Athletic’s Phil Hay tweets that these fans have nothing to worry about.

you would think so. The fact that he’s back taking training shows that there’s no problem with it — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 17, 2020

Hay’s tweeted comment, from his personal Twitter account, provides hope for any worried Leeds United fans out there. This confirmation that the Argentine legend is taking the day-to-day coaching of the Whites can only be seen in a positive manner.

Talks must have been had and some level of an agreement must have been reached for Bielsa to still be out there doing the daily grind. Hay’s comment will give that added hope and security that an announcement on a new deal for Bielsa is just around the corner.

Will Leeds United be as successful under Bielsa in the Premier League as in the Championship?