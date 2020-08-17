Leeds United left-back Leif Davis is on the radar of Stoke City and Portsmouth, according to the Daily Mirror (printed, 16/08, pg 64).

The Football League duo want to take the youngster on loan for next season.

Leeds have a decision to make on whether to loan him out for first-team experience or keep him in on their books for their upcoming Premier League campaign.

Davis, who is 20 years old, is highly-rated by the Whites but could find game time scarce in the top flight. He could benefit from getting some regular minutes under his belt, with Stoke and Pompey lurking.

The Newcastle-born defender spent time at Wallsend Boys Club and Morecambe before joining Leeds two years ago. He impressed for the Yorkshire sides’ Under-23’s and made his senior debut in a league fixture against Aston Villa in December 2018.

Davis has since made nine more appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side but could be shipped out away from Elland Road for next season.

Stoke are in the hunt for some more reinforcements to their squad as Michael O’Neill gears up for his first full campaign in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have so far landed experienced duo Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher after they both left Sheffield Wednesday as free agents.

The Championship side will have to face League One competition for Davis’ signature though with Portsmouth showing an interest. They lost in the Play-Offs last term and have their sights set on promotion again.

Should Leeds loan Davis out?