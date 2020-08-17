Stoke City striker Lee Gregory is wanted by Derby County and Huddersfield Town, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Michael O’Neill’s side may look to offload the forward before the season starts after signing ex-Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday man Steven Fletcher on a free transfer.

Gregory, who is 31 years old, is likely to slip down the pecking order now and has a couple of fellow Championship sides monitoring his situation.

He only joined Stoke last summer and managed six goals in all competitions in the past campaign. His contract at the Bet365 Stadium expires in June 2021, meaning the Potters may be open to selling him to avoid losing for nothing next year.

The experienced forward spent five seasons at Millwall from 2014 to 2019 and scored 77 goals in 238 appearances in all competitions. He was a massive player at the Den and bagged a combined 23 goals over the past two campaigns to help the Lions consolidate their Championship status.

The ex-Mansfield Town and FC Halifax Town striker is proven in the second tier so could be worth a punt for Derby. The Rams are in need of some more signings over the coming weeks and he would give them more options and depth up top.

However, Gregory is also on the radar of Huddersfield as their new boss, Carlos Corberan, looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad after joining the Terriers from Leeds United Under-23’s.

